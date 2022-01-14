Virginia starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who ranked second nationally in passing average in 2021, will return for the 2022 season.

Armstrong, a Maxwell Award semifinalist who had 4,449 pass yards and 31 touchdowns in 2021, announced his return on Instagram on Thursday. He's a two-time captain who will return for a fifth season and play under new head coach Tony Elliott.

"After a long talk with my family, I'm excited to announce that I will be coming back to the University of Virginia and playing one more year," Armstrong said on an Instagram video. "Go Hoos."

Armstrong averaged 404.5 pass yards per game last season, trailing only Western Kentucky's Bailey Zappe (426.2 ypg) in the FBS. He set Virginia's single-game team records for passing yards (554) and total offense (538 yards) against North Carolina, and eclipsed 400 pass yards in three consecutive games.

Armstrong needed 145 pass yards to set the ACC's single-season record, but Virginia's bowl game against SMU was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Virginia program.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Armstrong ranked 18th nationally in total offense (296.6 ypg) in 2020.