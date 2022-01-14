Pitt is close to hiring Boston College offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. as its next offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Cignetti, who has spent the past two seasons at Boston College, is a veteran college and NFL coordinator who grew up in Pittsburgh. He served as Pitt's offensive coordinator in 2009 and 2010 under coach Dave Wannstedt, and has made other coordinator stops at North Carolina, Cal, Rutgers and Fresno State.

The 56-year-old was St. Louis Rams offensive coordinator in 2015, and coached quarterbacks with the Rams, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints.

Pitt is replacing Mark Whipple, who left to become offensive coordinator at Nebraska. Whipple mentored quarterback Kenny Pickett, a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2021. The Panthers added USC transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis, a multiyear starter, as a possible successor to Pickett.

Yahoo and Panther Lair first reported Pitt's expected hire of Cignetti.