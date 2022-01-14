        <
          Oregon RB Travis Dye enters transfer portal after 1,200-yard season

          Oregon starting running back Travis Dye entered the transfer portal Friday.

          Dye rushed for 1,271 yards on 6 yards per carry in 2021 with 16 touchdowns. He also led the Ducks with 46 receptions and was third on the team with 402 receiving yards, including two scores.

          It's unclear where Dye plans to transfer, and it remains possible he could return to Eugene for his fifth season with the Ducks.

          Dye joins Oregon freshman running back Trey Benson in the transfer portal. A third Ducks running back, Sean Dollars, entered the portal Tuesday before opting to remain at Oregon.