UCLA starting running back Zach Charbonnet, a second-team All-Pac-12 selection, will return for the 2022 season.

Charbonnet, who completed his third college season and first at UCLA after transferring from Michigan, announced his decision on Twitter. He led UCLA with 1,137 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 202 carries.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound junior led Pac-12 rushers with seven 100-yard games. He finished the regular season ranked second in the league in rushing average (94.75 yards per game) and third in all-purpose yards per game (111.2).

Charbonnet had 726 rush yards and 11 touchdowns as a freshman at Michigan in 2019. He will rejoin starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who announced Monday that he will return for the 2022 season.