Former Clemson wide receiver Frank Ladson Jr. is transferring to Miami, he announced Saturday.

Ladson, who entered the transfer portal in early December, had 31 receptions for 428 yards and six touchdowns with Clemson. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound player struggled with injuries for much of last season and was limited to four receptions in five games, including four starts.

Ladson is from Miami and is ESPN's No. 5 wide receiver and No. 38 overall recruit in the 2019 class. Ladson made eight starts at Clemson.

Way back in the season opener, when Clemson was a top-5 team and lost to Georgia, the table was set for a down year from Ladson. He made just one catch for 4 yards in the Tigers' 10-3 loss.

Clemson is in line to host Ladson and the Hurricanes in ACC play next season.