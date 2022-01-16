Notre Dame is hiring Al Washington as its new defensive run game coordinator and defensive line coach, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

The move marks an uptick in title and responsibility for Washington, who spent the past three seasons at Ohio State before being let go last week. Washington chose Notre Dame after he interviewed there on Saturday and declined interest from multiple SEC schools.

Washington reunites with Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, whom he worked with at Cincinnati in 2017 when Freeman was the defensive coordinator and Washington coached the Bearcats' defensive line. He also worked with current Notre Dame special teams coach Brian Mason while at Cincinnati.

The move gives Washington the added duty of being the coordinator of the Irish run defense while sliding him back to the position he has coached for a majority of his career. Washington played defensive line at Boston College from 2002 to '05.

Washington is an Ohio native who has also coached at Michigan and Boston College during his career.

Notre Dame opens the 2022 season at Ohio State on Sept. 3.