Former Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders, who started three games this season for the Crimson Tide, is transferring to Arkansas, he announced Sunday.

Sanders recorded 24 tackles, including 2.5 for loss and a sack, while adding four quarterback hurries and two pass breakups in 12 games for Alabama in 2021. Rated as ESPN's No. 36 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class, Sanders played mostly special teams last season.

The 6-foot-5, 244-pound Sanders entered the transfer portal last week after playing on special teams against Georgia in the CFP national title game. He will join an Arkansas linebacker group that returns All-SEC performer Bumper Pool but loses Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry.

Arkansas already has added notable transfers such as Oklahoma wide receiver Jadon Haselwood and LSU defensive end Landon Jackson.