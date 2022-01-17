Former Louisiana All-Sun Belt offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence has committed to transferring to Florida.

The move will reunite him with Florida coach Billy Napier, who spent the last four seasons as head coach at Louisiana.

Torrence, a junior, was an All-Sun Belt selection each of the last two seasons.

He'll be joined in Gainesville by former Louisiana teammates Kamryn Waites, a reserve offensive lineman who signed with Florida earlier this month, and Montrell Johnson, a dynamic young running back and Sun Belt Freshman of the Year who announced last week that he would transfer to Florida.

Johnson ran for 776 yards and 11 touchdowns this past season. The New Orleans native also caught six passes for 53 yards.

Florida also added former Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller via the transfer portal on Dec. 21.

The Gators are scheduled to open the season against Utah on Sept. 3.