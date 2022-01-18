Auburn landed its second transfer quarterback on Monday when former Oregon QB Robby Ashford announced his commitment to the Tigers.

Ashford is a redshirt freshman who did not see game action in two seasons at Oregon and sat behind starter Anthony Brown, Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield this past season.

Ashford was the No. 168 prospect overall in the 2020 class and signed with Oregon out of Birmingham, Alabama. He played baseball at Oregon along with football and played in 20 games for the Ducks baseball team in the spring of 2021, posting a .200 batting average with seven hits, a double and a triple.

Ashford told ESPN that he won't play baseball for Auburn this season, but there is potential for him to play in 2023.

He is joining quarterback Zach Calzada, who transferred to Auburn from Texas A&M this offseason. Calzada had 2,185 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season for the Aggies, filling in when Haynes King went down with an injury.

Prior to the commitments from Ashford and Calzada, Auburn lost starting quarterback Bo Nix when he transferred to Oregon. Nix is reuniting with offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, who coached Nix his freshman season at Auburn.

The Tigers coaching staff now has Calzada, Ashford, T.J. Finley and ESPN 300 quarterback Holden Geriner, who signed in December in the 2022 class.