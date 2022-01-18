Former Missouri defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo announced he is transferring to LSU on Tuesday.

Wingo was a freshman this season at Missouri and played in 12 games with 27 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. He is part of a large number of players new coach Brian Kelly is bringing in to LSU through the portal.

Wingo is joining former Arkansas defensive back Greg Brooks, offensive lineman Miles Frazier, who transferred from Florida International, running back Noah Cain and wide receiver Kyren Lacy among others.

Kelly might have gotten a little help in landing Wingo, who had a top four of Arkansas, LSU, Oklahoma and USC. Wingo's former high school coach, Robert Steeples, is now a defensive assistant in Baton Rouge.

Adding Wingo to the defensive front gives Kelly and his staff some good depth and another talented player to add to those who are coming back. Freshman defensive tackle Maason Smith, Jaquelin Roy, BJ Ojulari, Bryce Langston, Jacobian Guillory and a few others are returning who should help solidify that group.