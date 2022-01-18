USC is adding wide receiver Brenden Rice, a transfer from Colorado and the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Brenden Rice, who made the announcement on Twitter, recorded 21 receptions for 299 yards and three touchdowns for Colorado last season. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound player entered the transfer portal Jan. 1.

A native of Chandler, Arizona, Rice had six receptions for 120 yards as a freshman. He joins Oklahoma wide receiver transfer Mario Williams and others joining new USC coach Lincoln Riley.

ESPN rated Rice as a three-star recruit in the 2020 class.