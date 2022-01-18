Western Michigan coach Tim Lester has received a two-year contract extension through the 2025 season.

Lester, a former record-setting WMU quarterback, is 32-25 in five seasons at his alma mater. He is coming off his best season, as the Broncos went 8-5 with two wins over FBS conference champions -- Pitt (ACC) and Northern Illinois (MAC) -- and a Quick Lane Bowl victory over Nevada.

Per the new agreement, Lester's contract will be extended an additional year any time Lester guides Western Michigan to eight or more victories.

"Tim Lester has represented Western Michigan University in a first-class manner as a student-athlete, alum, and as our head football coach," athletic director Dan Bartholomae said in a prepared statement. "I look forward to working hand-in-hand with him as we build off a strong season and an exciting postseason finish."

Lester, who had been Syracuse's offensive coordinator and Purdue's quarterbacks coach before landing the Western Michigan job, earned $800,000 annually from his original contract. A WMU Hall of Fame member, Lester has not had a losing season as Broncos coach and has reached three bowl games in the past four seasons.