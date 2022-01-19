Michigan State freshman linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote, a top-100 recruit, has entered the transfer portal.

Gaoteote recorded seven tackles and a forced fumble in eight games as a reserve for the Spartans, who went 11-2 and finished No. 9 nationally. ESPN rated the 6-foot-1, 245-pound Gaoteote as the No. 11 outside linebacker and No. 96 overall recruit in the 2021 class.

A native of Las Vegas who played at area power Bishop Gorman High School, Gaoteote was the most decorated recruit in coach Mel Tucker's first class at Michigan State. He's the younger brother of Ohio State linebacker Palaie Gaoteote IV, an ESPN top-20 recruit in the 2018 class who began his career at USC.