Defensive back Latrell McCutchin announced Wednesday he is transferring to USC, becoming the second Oklahoma player to follow coach Lincoln Riley and join the Trojans.

Freshman receiver Mario Williams was the first from the Sooners to pick USC as his transfer destination, and now McCutchin is adding to the list. He was a four-star recruit in the 2021 class ​and played in nine games this season for Oklahoma.

McCutchin had nine total tackles and one pass breakup. He'll rejoin Riley and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch as part of what is looking to be a revamped roster through the transfer portal.

In addition to Williams and McCutchin, Riley has brought in Washington receiver Terrell Bynum, Colorado receiver Brenden Rice, Virginia offensive lineman Bobby Haskins and TCU defensive lineman Earl Barquet, among others.

Riley is also targeting quarterback Caleb Williams, who announced he was entering the transfer portal in the beginning of January. Williams took visits to USC and UCLA in the past week, and his familiarity with Riley could factor into his decision.

Williams took over as starter at Oklahoma in place of Spencer Rattler during the season and threw for 1,912 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also ran for 442 yards and six touchdowns in Riley's offense.