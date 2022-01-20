Oklahoma State cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2021, has entered the transfer portal as a graduate.

Bernard-Converse led Oklahoma State in pass breakups for the second consecutive season (10), also finishing with 48 tackles and 1.5 sacks. The four-year starter has 193 career tackles, 23 pass breakups and 2 interceptions.

Bernard-Converse had an important role on an Oklahoma State defense that propelled the team to only the second 12-win season in team history, a Big 12 championship game appearance and a Fiesta Bowl win over Notre Dame. Oklahoma State ranked fourth nationally in total defense, ninth in points allowed and 22nd in pass efficiency defense.

As a true freshman, Bernard-Converse earned Oklahoma State's Russell Okung Award as the team's top newcomer, starting the final nine games and finishing with 59 tackles, an interception, a blocked punt and a forced fumble.

The player from Shreveport, Louisiana, also is a first-team academic All-Big 12 selection.