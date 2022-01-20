The Texas Longhorns are adding wide receiver transfer Isaiah Neyor, an All-Mountain West performer at Wyoming last season who originally committed to play for Tennessee.

Neyor tweeted Thursday that he will sign with Texas after committing to Tennessee on Jan. 8. He led Wyoming in receptions (44), receiving yards (878) and also led the Mountain West in receiving touchdowns (12) last season.

The Arlington, Texas, native entered the NCAA's transfer portal on Dec. 22 and continued to take visits after his Tennessee commitment.

He joins a Texas wide receiver group that returns top target Xavier Worthy, who last season set freshman school records for receptions (62), receiving yards (981) and receiving touchdowns (12), while earning Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors.

Texas also had added transfers such as quarterback Quinn Ewers (Ohio State) and tight end Jahleel Billingsley (Alabama).