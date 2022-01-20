Former Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brown announced on Thursday that he will transfer to Colorado.

A former top-100 football prospect in the class of 2018, Brown played three seasons at Alabama.

He started one game at right guard and appeared in 10 games this past season.

Colorado recently lost a pair of players via transfer.

Running back Jarek Broussard, the 2020 Pac-12 offensive player of the year, entered the transfer portal last week as a graduate.

Wide receiver Brenden Rice, who is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice, transferred to Southern California on Tuesday.