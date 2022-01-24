Arizona State has hired former Baltimore Ravens coach Brian Billick as an offensive analyst and adviser to head coach Herm Edwards.

Billick, who last coached in 2007 with the Ravens, is the third former NFL head coach on the ASU staff, joining Edwards and Marvin Lewis, also an adviser to Edwards. The 67-year-old Billick had been working as an analyst for NFL Network.

"I have known Brian since the 1980s and he is a person whom I completely trust," Edwards said in a statement. "He has built one of the finest reputations the NFL has ever known, serving as a head coach, an assistant coach and as a respected television analyst. Brian has one of the brightest offensive minds in football today and that is especially why I hired him. He will serve as a valuable resource to our entire coaching staff, but specifically to our offensive staff."

Billick said Arizona State recently approached him about the opportunity when he was coaching the Hula Bowl all-star game. He said he has known Edwards for more than 40 years and also has long-term connections with Lewis, the Ravens defensive coordinator under Billick, and Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson. Lewis joined Edwards' staff in 2019 as a special adviser and spent the 2020 season as co-defensive coordinator.

Billick went 80-64 in nine seasons with the Ravens, winning a Super Bowl after the 2000 campaign and making three other playoff appearances. He last coached in college football at Stanford in 1991.

"I love what they are doing at ASU," Billick said in a statement. "It's all about structure in the NFL and hopefully that's what I can bring to the table at ASU. My work for the last 12 years in television at Fox and the NFL Network has allowed me to take a step back and see the game from a different angle. It broadened my perspective and that is what I will bring to this position."