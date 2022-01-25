San Diego State has added quarterback Braxton Burmeister, a transfer from Virginia Tech who started his college career at Oregon.

Burmeister, who grew up near San Diego State in La Jolla, California, has made 20 career starts in 29 games. He went 8-7 at Virginia Tech and had 1,960 passing yards and 14 touchdowns with four interceptions and 508 rushing yards in 2021.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Burmeister has 3,020 career passing yards with 19 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 834 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. ESPN rated Burmeister as a three-star recruit in the 2017 class, and he played at Oregon in 2017 and 2018 before transferring.

Quarterback Lucas Johnson, who started for San Diego State last year, when the team went 12-2, entered the transfer portal in December and landed at FCS Montana.

Burmeister is the sixth FBS transfer to choose San Diego State, joining offensive lineman Cade Bennett (Oklahoma State), defensive lineman Deven Lamp (Tulsa), linebacker Cooper McDonald (Washington), tight end Mark Redman (Washington) and defensive lineman Justus Tavai (Hawai'i).