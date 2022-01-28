Rutgers is adding wide receiver transfer Taj Harris, who ranks in the top 10 on Syracuse's career receptions and receiving yards charts.

Harris and Rutgers announced his addition Friday. After entering the transfer portal in early October, Harris initially committed to play for Kentucky before announcing Dec. 5 that he was reopening his recruitment. The Beverly, New Jersey, native finished his career ranked fifth in team history with 151 receptions and eighth with 1,857 receiving yards.

The 6-foot-2, 172-pound Harris earned third-team All-ACC honors in 2020, ranking fifth in the ACC in receptions per game (5.8) and sixth in receiving yards per game (73.3). He started seven games as a true freshman in 2018, and set Syracuse freshman records for both catches (40) and receiving yards (565).

He left the program after only three games last season, as Syracuse had transitioned to a more run-heavy offense behind eventual All-America back Sean Tucker.

Rutgers last season ranked 114th nationally in passing, and senior Bo Melton's team-leading 618 receiving yards was nearly twice as much as any other player.