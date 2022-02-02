College football's February national signing day is here.
The early signing period in December saw one of the biggest flips in college football recruiting history and took place amid a turbulent coaching carousel.
While most ESPN 300 recruits committed in December, there are still 14 top prospects who are uncommitted and unsigned, three of whom are five-stars ranked in the top 10, as well as 17 prospects who are committed but unsigned.
Some prospects will announce their decisions on College Football Live's national signing day special on Wednesday (noon ET, ESPN2 and the ESPN App).
We will keep you updated with news, analysis, highlights, updated class rankings and more throughout the day.
