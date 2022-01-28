The Georgia Bulldogs have hired Mike Bobo, a former quarterback and offensive coordinator for the program, as an offensive analyst.

Bobo, 47, spent last season as Auburn's offensive coordinator but was ousted despite two years left on a contract that paid him $1.3 million annually. His son, Drew, an offensive line recruit, changed his commitment from Auburn to Georgia and signed with the Bulldogs in December.

Bobo spent 2007-14 as offensive coordinator at Georgia, and for 15 seasons was on the staff there under coach Mark Richt. He became head coach at Colorado State, going 28-35 in five seasons, before joining South Carolina as offensive coordinator in 2020.

Bobo played quarterback at Georgia from 1993 to '97, where he was a teammate of current Georgia coach Kirby Smart, a Bulldogs defensive back. Bobo also played there with Bulldogs co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, who hired him at South Carolina.