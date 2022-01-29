Former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart is transferring to Ole Miss, a source told ESPN.

Dart chose Ole Miss over Oklahoma and BYU, the other two schools he had visited since entering the transfer portal Jan. 10.

The allure of developing under Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin loomed large in Dart's decision. He came away from his Ole Miss visit impressed with the staff's plan for him, including the vision set by new offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and pass game coordinator John David Baker.

On his visit to Ole Miss, Dart came to appreciate the tight-knit nature of the community in Oxford and how important the program is in the area. Ultimately, the decision came down to his potential to grow under Kiffin in Ole Miss' wide-open offense.

Dart also had the option to return to USC. The new USC coaching staff made it clear to Dart that he was welcome back there to compete for the starting job. But he and his family felt more comfortable going to a place where he'd better be able to control his future.

Dart started three games as a true freshman at USC and played significant portions of three others. He finished the season with nine touchdowns and five interceptions and completed 61.9% of his passes. His best game came against Washington State in relief of injured quarterback Kedon Slovis, as Dart threw for 391 yards and four touchdowns.

Dart, who is 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, ranked No. 19 in the ESPN 300 in 2021. Only Washington quarterback Sam Huard and Oklahoma transfer Caleb Williams ranked ahead of him at quarterback.

Dart will join another top-20 prospect from the ESPN 300 in transferring to Ole Miss. Tailback Zach Evans, No. 16 in the class of 2020, announced his intention to go to Ole Miss earlier in the month.

Dart will be the favorite to win the starting job at Ole Miss with the departure of Matt Corral, who threw for 3,349 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021.