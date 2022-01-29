Bobby Engram, the former NFL wide receiver who has been on the Baltimore Ravens' coaching staff for the past eight seasons, has bee hired as offensive coordinator for the Wisconsin Badgers, a source told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg on Saturday.

The contract to join Paul Chryst's coaching staff was approved by the Wisconsin Board of Regents and was signed Thursday night, the source told ESPN.

Prior to joining the Ravens, where he has served as tight ends coach for the past three seasons, Engram served on Chryst's staff for two seasons at Pittsburgh.

Engram's son, Dean Engram, is coming off his sophomore season with the Badgers, seeing action in five games. The cornerback had 20 tackles with an interception.

Bobby Engram played with the Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs during his NFL career from 1996 to 2009, catching 650 passes for 7,751 yards and 35 TDs.

Chryst on Friday was given a one-year extension to his five-year deal through 2027. He has a 65-23 record with the Badgers.