Michigan State is adding running back Jarek Broussard, a Colorado transfer who won Pac-12 offensive player of the year honors in 2020.

Broussard, who entered the transfer portal Jan. 13, announced his commitment Sunday on Twitter. He led Colorado with 661 rush yards and two touchdowns on 142 carries in 2021. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound Broussard, who is from Dallas, struggled with injuries early in his career but had a breakout season in 2020.

He had 895 rushing yards and five touchdowns while averaging 162.6 yards per game that season, and was one of three players to be awarded the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year, along with Kentucky's Kenneth Horsey and Coastal Carolina's Silas Kelly.

Michigan State is looking to replace All-America running back Kenneth Walker III, who won the Doak Walker Award as the nation's top tailback and ranked second nationally in both rushing average (136.3 yards per game) and rushing yards (1,636). Walker transferred to MSU from Wake Forest following the 2020 season.

The Spartans finished 11-2 last season. The Buffaloes closed at 4-8.