Boston College has finalized an agreement to make Notre Dame tight ends coach John McNulty the school's new offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN.

McNulty has a mix of NFL and college experience, as he spent 15 seasons on NFL staffs in a variety of roles, including coaching quarterbacks, tight ends and wide receivers.

He also has four seasons of experience as a college offensive coordinator, holding that job for two stints at Rutgers in 2007 to '08 and 2018 to '19. He earned a reputation during his first stop at Rutgers for being a strong playcaller, a role he will resume at Boston College -- which opens the 2022 season against the Scarlet Knights.

McNulty's NFL experience should be welcomed by redshirt senior quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who has thrown for 24 touchdowns over two seasons at Boston College and is considered a strong pro prospect. Jurkovec's 2021 season was sidetracked by a hand injury in September that forced him to miss six games.

The returns of Jurkovec and star wide receiver Zay Flowers, who was an All-ACC first-team honoree in 2020, provide the bedrocks for a promising Eagles offense in 2022.

McNulty is set to replace Frank Cignetti Jr., who left Boston College for the same role at Pittsburgh. McNulty also previously worked with Eagles coach Jeff Hafley, as the two overlapped on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' staff in 2013.

McNulty spent the past two seasons at Notre Dame, where he coached Michael Mayer, one of the country's elite tight ends.