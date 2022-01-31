Auburn offensive coordinator Austin Davis, who joined the staff in December, has left the program for personal reasons, Tigers head coach Brian Harsin announced Monday.

Davis, hired Dec. 18 from the Seattle Seahawks, last week took some time away from the program, according to a source. The former Southern Miss and NFL quarterback said he will step away from coaching to spend more time with his family.

"The last week has been difficult for me as I've made the decision to step away from coaching football," Davis said in a statement. "Auburn University and Coach Harsin have been tremendous through this whole process. I am grateful for the opportunity that was presented to me from a coaching standpoint and equally as important, the way Coach Harsin has handled my current situation.

"My decision to resign is 100 percent based on personal reasons. After more than a decade in the NFL with the daily grind as a player and coach I've realized how much I miss my family and my desire to spend more time with them. While I need to step away from coaching, I can't say enough about the first-class way I was welcomed into the Auburn family and the way this football program is run with a championship mindset and a focus on developing these young men into winners on and off the field."

Auburn hired Davis, 32, to replace Mike Bobo, who was dismissed after only one season as offensive coordinator despite two years left on his contract. Davis spent the past three seasons coaching quarterbacks for the Seahawks. An undrafted free agent, Davis played seven years in the NFL and started 10 games.

Davis is the second coordinator this month to leave Auburn, as defensive coordinator Derek Mason stepped down and then took the same role at Oklahoma State. Auburn coach Bryan Harsin promoted linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding to defensive coordinator.