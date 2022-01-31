Jaxson Dart finds Gary Bryant Jr. for the touchdown and follows up with a pass to Lake McRee for the 2-point conversion to give USC the lead. (0:49)

Few college football coaches embrace social media as much as Lane Kiffin, and even fewer have had more success in the transfer portal than the Ole Miss Rebels coach.

So, after landing former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart and tight end Michael Trigg over the weekend, it was little surprise that Kiffin went to Twitter on Monday to declare himself the "Portal King."

Dart started three games for the Trojans in 2021 and chose the Rebels over BYU and Oklahoma. He finished last season with nine touchdowns, five interceptions and a 61.9% completion rate. Dart will be the favorite to replace former Rebels quarterback Matt Corral, who left to enter the NFL draft.

Earlier, the Rebels landed TCU running back Zach Evans, who ran for 648 yards with five scores last season, and Mason Brooks, a highly regarded offensive tackle from Western Kentucky.

On Monday, the Rebels also added former Georgia Tech pass rusher Jared Ivey through the transfer portal.