AJ Vinatieri, the son of longtime NFL kicker Adam Vinatieri, has committed to UMass, he announced Monday on social media.

The younger Vinatieri, who is also a kicker, played for Zionsville High School in Indiana, just outside of Indianapolis, where his father spent the final 14 seasons of his NFL career kicking for the Colts.

Adam Vinatieri spent his first 10 NFL seasons with the New England Patriots, who play about two hours from the UMass campus.

Vinatieri elected to play for new UMass coach Don Brown and also fielded offers from Eastern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky and Morehead State, according to 247Sports.