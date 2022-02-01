Washington offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland has opted out of the 2022 NFL draft and plans to return to college, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A two-time, first-team All-Pac-12 selection, Kirkland made the decision after learning an ankle injury he suffered during the season was more significant than originally thought, sources said.

He will undergo surgery Tuesday with Dr. Robert Anderson and is expected to make a full recovery.

Kirkland considered entering the draft following the 2020 season before deciding to return for his fourth year in 2021. He posted a goodbye message to Washington fans on Instagram in December but had a year of eligibility remaining due to the NCAA's decision to grant an extra year of eligibility for all players after the pandemic wreaked havoc on the 2020 season.

ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Kirkland tied for No. 10 among all offensive tackles in the draft. He has appeared in 39 games, starting at right guard in 2018 and 2019 before moving to left tackle.