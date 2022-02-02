Speaking to reporters on the eve of the traditional February signing day, Auburn coach Bryan Harsin acknowledged that the timing of new offensive coordinator Austin Davis' resignation on Monday was "not ideal."

Davis was on the job for less than two months before stepping down for what he said in a statement were personal reasons, citing the "daily grind as a player and coach" and the desire to spend more time with family.

During an event at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday, Harsin did not elaborate on Davis' resignation other than to say it was "not what you anticipate."

"Obviously he had some personal things," Harsin said. "That's real life. Real life happens in football as well. So we have to be able to adjust and respond."

Harsin indicated that the search for Davis' replacement is ongoing.

One possible replacement could come from within in the form of receivers coach Eric Kiesau, who was Harsin's offensive coordinator at Boise State.

Kiesau originally came with Harsin to Auburn as an analyst but was promoted to receivers coach after Cornelius Williams was fired a month into the season.

"We will adjust and we'll bring somebody in that's going to help us be successful," Harsin said. "And the one thing about our offense is we do have great coaches on staff that know our system. It's not slowing us down right now from getting our players better, and getting the new players that we brought in to learn what we're doing. So who we bring in is going to enhance what we've already started."

How Davis' departure will affect the roster remains to be seen.

Auburn added two transfer quarterbacks -- Zach Calzada from Texas A&M and Robby Ashford from Oregon -- after Davis was hired.

"Were they shocked? Is it something that, OK, we have to work with someone else at this point? Yes, but they also have coaches on staff that are there for them," Harsin said. "The quarterbacks have myself, you know, I've worked with that group. If they need something, they come to me and really all the guys on our team, but offensively in particular, I'm able to help those guys a lot more than most, especially at that position.

"So those guys have been awesome. You know what? They're very resilient. Things happen, and they take it all in, they process it and they move on."

Auburn has already signed 23 players to its recruiting class, including five players from the ESPN 300 list and the No. 9-ranked pocket passer in the country, Holden Geriner.