North Carolina football coach Mack Brown has received a raise and a one-year contract extension, the school announced Wednesday.

Brown, entering his fourth season with the Tar Heels, is now scheduled to make a total of $5 million per season through January 2027, up from $3.5 million in his previous contract.

The salary makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in the ACC.

"Since his return to Carolina, Mack has done an outstanding job building a positive culture and energizing our fan base," North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham said in a statement. "Under his leadership, we will continue to win both on the field and in the classroom, and we are all excited about the future of our football program."

Brown, 70, is in his second stint at North Carolina. In 2020, the Tar Heels played in the Capital One Orange Bowl for their first major bowl appearance in 20 years. North Carolina went into the 2021 season with high expectations and a preseason top-10 ranking but struggled to finish with a 6-7 record. Brown made several staff changes to the defense, including bringing back Gene Chizik as defensive coordinator.

"We've been able to accomplish a lot over the last three years on the field, in recruiting, and in the classroom," Brown said in a statement. "The program was able to navigate a difficult period during the pandemic and it is in a healthy place currently. We're excited about where we're headed, and as we continue to receive strong support from the University, the future is bright for Carolina football."