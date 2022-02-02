Texas got its fourth ESPN 300 offensive line commit on Wednesday when five-star tackle Devon Campbell committed to the Longhorns.

Campbell is the No. 9 prospect overall and a 6-foot-4, 310-pound recruit out of Bowie High School in Arlington, Texas. He chose the Longhorns over Oklahoma -- they made up his final two schools.

He joins ESPN 300 offensive linemen Kelvin Banks, Neto Umeozulu and Cameron Williams in what has turned out to be an excellent haul up front for coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff. Prior to Campbell's commitment, Texas had the No. 5 class overall but now has 17 ESPN 300 commitments in the class.

It is a balanced effort from Sarkisian and his staff, with four ESPN 300 defensive linemen committed as well: defensive ends Justice Finkley and J'mond Tapp and defensive tackles Jaray Bledsoe and Kristopher-Ryan Ross.

The secondary is being restocked with ESPN 300 recruits Bryan Allen Jr., Terrance Brooks, Austin Jordan, Jaylon Guilbeau and Larry Turner-Gooden.