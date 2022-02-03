Jim Harbaugh called Michigan to inform the school that, despite interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, he will be returning to school for the 2022 season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Michigan was, in the words of one source, "elated" to get Harbaugh's decision.

Harbaugh interviewed with the Vikings in Eagan, Minnesota, on Wednesday, which coincided with college football's National Signing Day. Michigan has the No. 8-ranked recruiting class, featuring seven ESPN 300 commits, many of whom had already signed their national letters of intent with the Wolverines during December's early signing period.

Harbaugh was hired by his alma mater Michigan in 2015. In seven seasons, Harbaugh has led the Wolverines to a 61-24 record with a 42-17 mark in Big Ten play.