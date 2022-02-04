NC State is working on a contract extension and raise for football coach Dave Doeren, athletic director Boo Corrigan told ESPN on Friday.

"I really like what Dave's done going into his 10th year here and the way he's grown the program," Corrigan said. "I'd be really happy to have him here for a long time."

Corrigan declined to discuss the terms of the ongoing negotiations, but the raise is expected to bring Doeren into the $5 million-per-year range and into the top half of ACC coaches. The current deal goes through 2025 and pays Doeren $3.5 million per year.

"You're looking at the entire marketplace, of all the coaches and where salaries have gone," Corrigan said. "We want Dave to be here, and those discussions are things that we do have."

Doeren is the second-longest-tenured coach in the ACC behind Clemson's Dabo Swinney and the eighth-longest among Power 5 coaches.

"If you look at programs that have consistently been good, there's pretty consistent leadership, and I think that's really important," Corrigan said. "Dave's been able to build a really good staff and been able to keep them around, which further amplifies the job that he's done and the need to keep him here."

NC State finished 9-3 last season, though the Wolfpack are counting it as a 10-win season in their record books after UCLA pulled out of the Holiday Bowl hours before kickoff.

The Wolfpack are returning nearly all their starters on offense and defense and are being discussed as a preseason favorite to win the ACC.