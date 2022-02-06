Mario Cristobal's deliberate methodology in putting together his first staff at the University of Miami is delivering another bold-faced name for a hire.

Miami has finalized a deal to hire Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis as the new offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN. Gattis won the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant in the 2021 season and is regarded as one of the country's rising coaching prospects.

Gattis has already texted his players and informed them that he's leaving, a source told ESPN's Tom VanHaaren.

The hire of Gattis gives Cristobal a strong coordinator pairing, as he hired veteran defensive coordinator Kevin Steele away from Maryland after he'd only been there for a few days. Steele is considered a strong tactician and experienced in high-stakes recruiting battles.

Gattis proved to be one of the top coordinators and playcallers in college football this season, and interest in him included that from at least one NFL team. Michigan finished No. 16 in scoring offense this season (35.7 points per game) on the way to the school beating Ohio State, winning the Big Ten and clinching a bid in the College Football Playoff.

In the wake of that sun-kissed Michigan season has come a flurry of uncertainty for the Wolverines. Coach Jim Harbaugh openly chased NFL opportunities, including two interviews with the Minnesota Vikings. Harbaugh flew to Minneapolis for a second interview this past week, but that job is expected to go to Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, sources have told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Dan Graziano.

Prior to Harbaugh seeking the Vikings job, defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald left to take over the defensive coordinator position with the Baltimore Ravens. That position at Michigan remains open.

The Michigan offensive coordinator job has a front-runner, as quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss is considered the likely replacement for Gattis internally. Weiss brought aspects the Ravens' run game to Michigan this season and helped the team's offensive identity evolve during its Big Ten championship season.

Gattis brings Miami a wealth of experience from high-profile programs. He has worked at Vanderbilt, Penn State and Alabama. Gattis' season under Nick Saban as the co-offensive coordinator in 2018 gives him a shared sense of the Alabama model, which Cristobal has from his time there from 2013 to 2016.

Gattis was considered the likely next choice for the head-coaching job at Virginia if that school couldn't come to an agreement with Tony Elliott.