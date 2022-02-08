Vanderbilt is elevating Nick Howell to become the football team's new defensive coordinator, sources told ESPN.

Howell was recently hired as the school's defensive backs coach and brings nine seasons of coordinating experience to his new role at Vanderbilt. He'll replace Jesse Minter, who agreed to become the new defensive coordinator at Michigan on Tuesday.

Howell served six seasons as Virginia's defensive coordinator before landing at Vanderbilt in the wake of Bronco Mendenhall's sudden retirement. Prior to that, Howell spent three seasons as BYU's defensive coordinator.

Prior to becoming BYU's defensive coordinator, Howell spent six seasons at BYU in various roles. Prior to that, he coached at three different high schools in Utah.

Howell made a quick impression on Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea, who is entering his second season with the Commodores. Lea has a defensive background, as he served as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator prior to taking the Vanderbilt job following the 2020 season.

During Vanderbilt's 2-10 rebuilding year, the Commodores finished No. 119 in scoring defense (35.6). With Lea's first full class, there's optimism that the upgraded roster and a full recruiting class can yield progress.