After offensive coordinator Josh Gattis' departure to Miami, Michigan will turn over playcalling duties to assistants Matt Weiss and Sherrone Moore.

Weiss, who spent last season as Michigan's quarterbacks coach, has been promoted to co-offensive coordinator following Gattis' departure. Moore, who served as co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, will remain in his role but add playcalling responsibilities.

Michigan hired Weiss in February 2021 after he had spent 12 years on staff with the Baltimore Ravens under coach John Harbaugh, brother of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. Moore joined Michigan's staff in 2018 after stints at Central Michigan and Louisville.

Michigan also announced Wednesday that Grant Newsome, who has assisted with offensive line coaching the past two seasons, will move into a full-time position role, working with the tight ends. Newsome, a former Michigan offensive lineman, began working as a student assistant for the team after a severe leg and knee injury sustained in 2016 forced him to medically retire.

Jay Harbaugh, the son of Jim Harbaugh and a Wolverines assistant since 2015, will continue to serve as special teams coordinator but will also coach safeties rather than tight ends. Offensive position coaches Mike Hart (running backs) and Ron Bellamy (wide receivers) will remain in their roles for the 2022 season.

"We have great chemistry among the coaches on our offensive staff," Harbaugh said in a prepared statement. "The teamwork has been exceptional. Everyone has been integral to our offensive success and each coach's contribution has and will continue to be valued. Coach Sherrone Moore and coach Matt Weiss will share play-calling duties with our objective being to maximize our players' talents and put them in the best position to be successful. I am excited about the leadership and coaching of our offensive staff."

Michigan's offense took a significant step forward in 2021, especially with its run game, as the team won its first Big Ten title since 2004 and made its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. Earlier Wednesday, Miami announced the hiring of Gattis, who had served as Michigan's offensive coordinator since 2019, and last year won the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant coach.