Missouri is set to promote Blake Baker to defensive coordinator, sources told ESPN.

Baker, 39, joined the football staff last month as safeties coach after spending the 2021 season as LSU's linebackers coach.

He replaces Steve Wilks, the former Arizona Cardinals head coach, who left last week to join the Carolina Panthers as defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach.

A revised deal for Baker and Missouri is expected to be finalized soon, according to a source. Baker has previous defensive coordinator experience at both Miami (2019 to 2020) and Louisiana Tech (2015 to 2018). The former Tulane linebacker worked under coach Manny Diaz at both Louisiana Tech and Miami.

Missouri is also set to promote linebackers coach D.J. Smith to co-defensive coordinator, according to sources. Smith has worked under coach Eliah Drinkwitz at both Missouri and Appalachian State.

