UCLA is nearing an agreement to make veteran college and NFL assistant Bill McGovern as its next defensive coordinator, sources confirmed to ESPN.

McGovern, who worked for Bruins coach Chip Kelly with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013 to 2015, spent last season as inside linebackers coach for the Chicago Bears. He spent 2020 on Nebraska's defensive staff after seven years with the Eagles and New York Giants.

A former defensive coordinator at Boston College and UMass, McGovern replaces Jerry Azzinaro, who resigned last month. Azzinaro, a longtime Kelly assistant at both the college and NFL levels, had come under scrutiny after UCLA finished 74th nationally in points allowed and last in the Pac-12 against the pass.

McGovern last served as a defensive coordinator during the 2012 season at Boston College. His agreement with UCLA is expected to be finalized shortly.

Bruin Report Online first reported UCLA's expected hire of McGovern.