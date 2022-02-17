Toledo has found a new athletic director, as sources told ESPN the school is expected to hire Washington State deputy athletic director and COO Bryan Blair as the school's next athletic director.

In Blair, 37, Toledo is tabbing one of the country's top young administrators. He brings extensive experience from his time at Washington State, Rice, South Carolina and working at NCAA headquarters.

He'll replace longtime Toledo athletic director Mike O'Brien, who is scheduled to retire this spring after 20 years on the job. Blair was selected over the other finalist, Purdue senior associate athletic director Tom Moreland.

Blair brings a variety of applicable experience from Washington State, where his role includes development, overseeing many of the day-to-day functions of the athletic department, and leading Washington State's efforts in name, image and likeness. Blair also managed Washington State's Nike relationship and served as the athletic department's first chief diversity officer.

Blair also played an integral role in the hiring of coaches, including the promotion of football coach Jake Dickert and men's basketball coach Kyle Smith.

Blair is a graduate of Wofford, where he was a captain of the football team. He received his law degree from South Carolina.