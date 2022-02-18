Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels has entered the transfer portal only a few months after declaring he would return to play for the Sun Devils in 2022.

Daniels, who posted a video on social media on Dec. 2 to announce he would return for his fourth season, has not publicly announced his intentions to transfer, but he has entered his name into the portal.

The decision comes after offensive coordinator Zak Hill resigned in January after being placed on administrative leave during an NCAA investigation that alleges improper recruiting practices prior to the 2020 season.

Daniels threw for 2,943 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions during his 2019 freshman season, while also rushing for 355 yards and three touchdowns. In the truncated 2020 season, he had 701 passing yards, five touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns in four games for the Sun Devils.

The Sun Devils went 8-5 this past season, with Daniels throwing for 2,381 yards, 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Quarterback Ethan Long announced his intentions to transfer on Jan. 19, but the staff has brought in Alabama quarterback transfer Paul Tyson to help replace some of that production.

Daniels and Long are part of 10 total scholarship players at Arizona State who have entered the transfer portal since November, along with receiver Johnny Wilson, who transferred to Florida State, and corner Tommi Hill, who transferred to Nebraska.