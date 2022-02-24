NC State coach Dave Doeren has received a contract extension and raise through 2026, the school announced Thursday.

The new deal will pay him $5 million annually, up from $3.5 million a year. All 10 assistants got new contracts as well.

ESPN previously reported the school was working on a new contract for Doeren. It was approved by the NC State Board of Trustees and the UNC System Board of Governors this week.

"Dave continues to provide tremendous leadership for NC State football and elevate the standards for our program," athletic director Boo Corrigan said in a statement. "We continue to see competitive growth, academic growth and there is great continuity among our entire staff. We're excited for even greater days ahead."

Doeren is set to enter his 10th season at NC State as the second-winningest coach in school history. The Wolfpack have won at least eight games four times in the past five seasons. Doeren is the only coach in school history to post three nine-win seasons.

"NC State is home for my entire family and I'm so grateful to Chancellor [Randy] Woodson and Boo Corrigan for their support and commitment to Wolfpack football," Doeren said in the statement. "We continue to build something special in Raleigh and I'm so excited about the future."