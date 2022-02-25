San Francisco 49ers assistant Rich Scangarello has agreed to a three-year contract to become offensive coordinator for the Kentucky Wildcats, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Friday.

Scangarello, 49, spent last season as the 49ers' quarterbacks coach -- his second stint with the team -- after stops with the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos, with whom he served as offensive coordinator in 2019.

He replaces Liam Coen, who left Kentucky after one season to become offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams.

Scangarello returns to college football for the first time since 2016, when he served as offensive coordinator at FCS Wagner. He also brings FCS coordinator experience from Northern Arizona and UC Davis.

New York Jets quarterbacks coach Rob Calabrese and Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers coach Chris Beatty, a former college offensive coordinator, were among those considered for the Kentucky job, sources told ESPN.

Kentucky's hiring of Scangarello was first reported by NFL Network.