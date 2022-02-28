Art Briles informed Grambling State University on Monday that he'll no longer be the school's offensive coordinator, saying in a statement obtained by ESPN that he did not want to be a "distraction" to the team.

Briles' decision comes after the hire by first-year coach Hue Jackson was met with a wave of backlash. Briles was fired by Baylor in 2016 after a campus-wide sexual assault investigation led to an independent investigation and his subsequent dismissal.

Briles thanked Grambling State for the opportunity to be part of the staff in his statement and added: "Unfortunately, I feel that my continued presence will be a distraction to you and your team, which is the last thing that I want. I have the utmost respect [for] the university, and your players."

Briles' hiring on Feb. 24 was met with sharp criticism, including from former Grambling State star and coach Doug Williams. He told ESPN's John Keim that he "can't support it" and that late Grambling State coach "[Eddie] Robinson is turning over right now" in his grave.

The hiring drew even more ire on Monday when a statement released by the Hue Jackson Foundation re-ignited the controversy. The statement, which is attributed to Jackson, read in part: "We will continue to support Coach Briles and all victims of assault, violence, social and racial injustices and we will continue to provide equal opportunity for healing for everyone."

A similar scenario played out when the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL attempted to hire Briles in August of 2017. The team pulled their offer to Briles on the same day it was offered because of the amount of backlash.

Since going 65-37 over eight years at Baylor, Briles has coached two seasons at a Texas high school and another in Italy.

