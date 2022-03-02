Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas was arrested on an assault/family violence charge after allegedly injuring his girlfriend Saturday, according to a probable cause affidavit from the Brazos County Sheriff's Office.

According to the affidavit, he allegedly initiated a verbal argument with his girlfriend before it escalated into a physical altercation, with Demas pushing her head into the wall. She told officers she then bit him on his shoulder, at which point he grabbed her and threw her off the bed and onto the floor, which caused her front teeth to go through her bottom lip.

"The injury caused bleeding, loose teeth, swelling and a hole to the bottom lip," the affidavit said.

Brazos County jail records show that Demas was arrested and released on $5,000 bond on Wednesday.

A Texas A&M spokesman said Demas, who was the No. 47 recruit in the ESPN 300 for the Class of 2020, has been suspended by the university and is not currently with the football program while the athletics department follows school protocol.