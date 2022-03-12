Alabama opened spring practice Friday afternoon without a key offensive lineman and receiver because of injuries, but coach Nick Saban was nonetheless optimistic about the team and its additions.

The Crimson Tide, who won the SEC but lost to Georgia in the national championship game, will be without center Darrian Dalcourt and receiver Ja'Corey Brooks for all of spring practice as they recover from injuries. Dalcourt started 11 games last season while Brooks emerged as a weapon late in the year as a freshman, catching two touchdowns in the final four games.

Helping the receiver room, which also lost John Metchie III and Jameson Williams to the NFL draft, is the addition of former Georgia receiver Jermaine Burton.

But Burton wasn't the only major pickup via the transfer portal. Alabama added former LSU All-American defensive back Eli Ricks and former Georgia Tech All-ACC running back/return specialist Jahmyr Gibbs.

Saban said all three transfers will "create a role for themselves."

"They were all impressive out there today," he said. "You're talking about older guys who have played in this league or in the ACC, and I think those three guys will be very helpful for us."

Saban was bullish about the team's early enrollees as well. Alabama signed the No. 2-ranked class, according to ESPN.

Friday was also an opportunity to better get to know the new members of the coaching staff: tight ends coach Joe Cox, offensive line coach Eric Wolford and special teams/outside linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler.

Continuing a trend of bringing in high-profile off-the-field staffers, Saban added former Tennessee coach Derek Dooley and former Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham as analysts as well.

"Those guys can add significant knowledge and experience to solve some of the issues and problems that we have," Saban said of Dooley and Grantham.

Overall, Saban said he was encouraged by the effort and attitude of players to start the spring. Alabama returns Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and Bronko Nagurski Trophy-winning outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. for their junior seasons.

Alabama will practice 13 more times before closing out camp with the annual A-Day scrimmage April 16 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

"The commitment has been good," Saban said. "So we had a really good offseason program. I think the most important thing about the first practice is, I don't care what grade you're in, how long you've been here, whether you're an early enrollee, whether you're senior, everybody has got to focus on what they need to do to improve. So this is a good starting point for us. We're not disappointed in where we are, but we're certainly not satisfied with where we are, where we want to go and how we're going to get there."