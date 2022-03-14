Former Notre Dame tight end George Takacs has transferred to Boston College, sources told ESPN. He is enrolled in school and will be eligible in 2022 as a graduate transfer.

Takacs started five games for the Irish in 2021 and played 497 snaps. Takacs caught three passes for 36 yards and one touchdown against Stanford. He served primarily as the blocking tight end to complement sophomore All-American Michael Mayer.

Takacs was a valuable player at Notre Dame, where his role wasn't reflected in his passing statistics. Takacs took 373 offensive snaps last season and an additional 124 on special teams.

At Boston College, Takacs is expected to have a bigger role in the Eagles' passing game, where he will reunite with two familiar faces from Notre Dame.

Takacs' position coach at Notre Dame the past two years was John McNulty, who is Boston College's new offensive coordinator. Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec also was a teammate of Takacs at Notre Dame, as they both came to Notre Dame as recruits in the Class of 2018.

Boston College loses its primary pass-catching target at tight end Trae Barry, who caught 21 passes and four touchdowns last season. Redshirt senior tight end Joey Luchetti returns for BC after catching 13 passes for 157 yards and serving a valuable role as a blocker.

Takacs is a former ESPN 300 recruit from Naples, Florida, who chose Notre Dame over a strong list of national offers.