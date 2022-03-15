SMU running back Ulysses Bentley IV, who led the American Athletic Conference in rushing in 2020 and started 14 games during the past two seasons, is set to enter the transfer portal.

First-year Mustangs coach Rhett Lashlee told ESPN on Monday that he met with Bentley on Friday and wishes the running back well. SMU opened spring practice last week.

Bentley led the AAC with 913 rushing yards and set an SMU freshman record with 11 rushing touchdowns in 2020. The performance earned him AAC co-rookie of the year and first-team All-ACC honors.

He started eight games last season and finished second on the team with 610 rushing yards and four touchdowns, earning second-team All-AAC honors. Bentley also had 21 receptions for 174 yards and a touchdown in 2021.

The Houston native redshirted in 2019, and he will be a junior entering the fall. He played at SMU under coach Sonny Dykes, who left in late November to become TCU's coach. ESPN rated the 5-foot-11, 197-pound Bentley as a three-star recruit in the 2019 class.