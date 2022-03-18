Florida quarterback Emory Jones is headed to the NCAA transfer portal.

His private quarterback trainer, Quincy Avery, told ESPN in an interview on Friday night that Jones has informed Florida coaches that he's entering the portal, and he's already begun that process.

Jones, a redshirt senior, started 12 games for Florida in 2021. He completed 64.7% of his passes and finished with 19 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. Jones would be immediately eligible and has two seasons to play at his next destination.

"He's looking for an opportunity to compete and play at a high level and display his talents in an offense that suits his skill set," Avery told ESPN.

In December, Jones said publicly he planned to enter the portal, but the new Florida coaching staff met with him at the Gasparilla Bowl and convinced him to go through spring ball. Jones reiterated his commitment to the new staff in recent spring practice interviews.

But after nearly a week of spring practice, Jones pivoted back to his original plan to leave school. He'll seek a transfer and plans to enroll at his new destination in the summer.

Jones is on track to graduate in the spring, which was a big reason why he ended up returning to school.

Jones will be one of the most sought after quarterbacks in the NCAA transfer portal during this late window, as only former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has a more established reputation among quarterbacks currently in the portal.

Multiple coaches from Arizona State followed Jones on social media in the wake of the news. Arizona State has one of the thinnest quarterback rooms among Power Five schools. Other schools that did the same were North Texas, Akron, Arkansas State and Rice.

Jones is a 6-foot-2, 201-pound quarterback who has appeared in 37 games over his four seasons in the program. Jones brings dual-threat versatility, as he averaged 5.4 yards per carry and rushed for 10 touchdowns over the course of his career.

Jones was among the country's top 60 recruits in the ESPN 300 when he came out of school in 2018. He originally committed to Ohio State before flipping to Florida on Signing Day, one of the first marquee commitments early in Dan Mullen's tenure in Gainesville.